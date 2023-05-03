Ward off political class to win trust of average Igbo, Ohanaeze told

By Vincent Ujumadu

WITH the emergence of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the new President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization has been advised to ward off the political class so as to win the trust of the people.

At a lecture in Abacha, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, a legal practitioner and public analyst, Mr. Richard Agu argued that for Ohanaeze to make the desired impact, its leadership must be all inclusive and truly independent of politicians who tend to teleguide the body.

According to him, Ohaneze is expected to be the supreme organ of the Igbo nation, which should act as catalyst for enhancement of development in the entire region.

He challenged the leadership of the body to strive to be selfless and independent in order to win the trust of average Igbo man or woman.

He said: “It is time for Ohaneze to shift its attention and dependence only on Igbo leadership and focus on the masses.

“There is need for a paradigm shift for Ohaneze to take up leading roles in all Igbo interests in the Nigerian nation.

Beyond advocacy, the organization should be made to be intentional, deliberate and focused in the process of fashioning fresh method of engagements for the people.

“The organization should strive to be independent and selfless which every Igbo man can trust.

“Ohaneze must wean off the Igbo political class, especially the governors, for it to thrive. It should draw its power from the people, the trinity of Igbo industriousness.”

He accused the current five South East governors of not doing enough to develop the area, in spite of the enormous resources at their disposal.

“You cannot compare the current South East governors’ performances with those of former governor of old Imo State, late Chief Sam Mbakwe and his Anambra State counterpart, Chief Jim Nwobodo.

“Those two ex-governors, despite lean resources at their disposal, were able to record landmark achievements in the area of industrialization, infrastructure, health care and sports, which are non-existent now,” he said.