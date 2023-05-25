VJ Adams chides teenagers leaving parents’ house at age 17

Popular media personality, VJ Adams, has chided teenagers over being in a rush to leave their parents’ homes.

The OAP lamented, on his Instastory, the rising trend of youngsters renting their own apartments as being bad for the economy.

He claimed that those whose parents reside in ‘good proximity areas’ should stay with them until they are in their mid-to-late-20s.

He said, “If you are 17, 18, I don’t know why you are in a hurry to leave your parents, especially if your parents live in good proximity areas like Ikeja, Gbagada, Ogbudu, you know, central areas like Yaba, Surulere. Why are you trying to leave your parents’ house?

“You don’t need freedom. Think about it. If you are 17, in the next ten years, you will be 27, if you save N3 million every year like you pay rent, tell yourself that you are paying rent N3m every year, you would have saved N30m in ten years.

“At 27, you move out of your parent’s house and you buy a house or even if you want to rent a house, you will be renting a house the way you want to do it. You would be able to furnish it properly.”

VJ Adams added that he moved out of his parent’s house early because of his job.