Viral video on civilian’s maltreatment: Army orders immediate investigation

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Following the revelations in a viral video, showing soldiers in military uniform manhandling and maltreating some civilians at a popular hotel in Kaduna, the Nigerian Army has directed the immediate investigation into the audio-visual footage to ascertain its veracity, with a view to identifying the culprits.

According to a statement by Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, “A provocative and unacceptable video footage trending on the social media, in which certain persons clad in military camouflage were seen molesting civilians, has been brought to the attention of the Nigerian Army, NA.

“The condemnable incident, which was said to have taken place at 2Season Hotel and Resorts, Kaduna is an aberration of the values and ethics of professionalism, courage, selflessness and service to humanity which the NA represents.

“As a disciplined and regimented force committed to the supremacy of the constitution, defence of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation as well as aid to civil authorities, the NA has zero tolerance for any act inimical to the rights and well-being of the citizenry.

“Consequently, authorities of the NA have directed immediate investigation into the audio-visual footage to ascertain its veracity, with a view to identifying the culprits.

“Outcome of the investigation and sanctions against the persons clad in military camouflage, who perpetrated the dastardly acts, if found to be NA personnel, would be treated in accordance with extant provisions of the Armed Forces Acts.”

He appreciated the general public for their continued support to the NA and urged all law abiding citizens to go about their legitimate businesses without any fear of molestation or intimidation from any quarter.