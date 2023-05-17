Video: Police launch search for exhibits in Seun Kuti’s home, wife’s phone seized

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday ransacked the residence of Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, situated at Akin Osiyemi, off Ikeja, Lagos.

This is coming after a Magistrate’s Court in Yaba area of Lagos State on Tuesday granted him (Kuti) bail.

It was gathered that the security operatives who carried out the search seized Kuti’s wife mobile phone in the process.

A video clip now trending online captured the moment police operatives conducted a search at the embattled singer’s residence.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Tuesday, said the command duly obtained a warrant to search Seun Kuti’s residence.

According to the police, this was part of an ongoing investigation of the alleged assault perpetuated by Seun Kuti.

“It’s part of our ongoing investigations. We were investigating assault, we stumbled on some things we needed to verify. We got a duly issued search warrant, which we executed,” Hundeyin stated.

Recall that The singer was apprehended in the early hours of Monday and detained at the state criminal investigation Department (SCID) popularly known as Panti.

Seun’s arrest came after he was filmed assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.