Video: ‘Obidiots’ calling for war know nothing about Labour Party – Publicity Sec. Arabambi

The National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, LP, Abayomi Arabambi said the proponents of war and Interim Government within the party are the “Obidiots,” who know nothing about the party.

Arabambi stated this while speaking in an exclusive interview on Political Hub, a Vanguard’s political show on Thursday.

The National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, LP Abayomi Arabambi said the proponents of war and Interim Government are within the party are the.. pic.twitter.com/Sjtol2espu — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) May 12, 2023

The Labour Party Spokesperson had said any members of the party calling for Interim Government should be arrested and prosecuted.

Arabambi had described proponents of Interim Government as mercenaries and members of mushroom political parties.

He said, “These are the people we call Obidiots. They are not part of us, they are just bunch of merceneries. These are people that are predators, people that have no bearing. They thought our party is an avenue for them to come and expand their illegal coast.

“Obidients and the Labour Party should be wary of anybody that wants to cause war. The Obidients are the people that are with the Labour Party, who have agreed to follow the rule of law.”