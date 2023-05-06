Video: ‘Not My King,’ Anti-monarchy protest rocks King Charles III coronation

By Miftaudeen Raji

Anti-monarchist protesters have staged demonstrations in central London ahead of King Charles III coronation.

According to reports, the activists from the group Republic marched along the London route taken by the King and Queen Consort, with hundreds of demonstrators set to join a rally in Trafalgar Square.

They could be heard chanting “Not My King” as the royal procession passes.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested some of the protesters, decked out in yellow T-shirts, with the inscription, “Not My King”.

A video footage on Twitter shows Republic CEO Graham Smith being apprehended by police on St Martin’s Lane in Westminster on Saturday morning.

The organisers of the #notmyking protest have been arrested – police won’t say what for pic.twitter.com/qu5JgNhCgF — Alliance of European Republican Movements (@AERMorg) May 6, 2023

Republic activist Luke Whiting, 26, told the PA news agency: “Six Republic members have been arrested including the CEO as the demonstration was starting at the edge of Trafalgar Square.

He said, “It is unclear why, potentially it is because one of them was carrying a megaphone.

“It is unclear exactly whether the police are using these new powers and whether they are misusing them to stop protest happening.”

Activist Shelly Asquith posted pictures on Twitter of demonstrators being questioned by officers.

She wrote: “Outrageous scenes of cops arresting anti-monarchy protestors and stealing their placards So we are not allowed to show public opposition to a bloke being crowned head of state for having been born into unimaginable wealth while ppl line up at food banks and schools fall apart.”

The Met warned demonstrators it had an “extremely low threshold” for anyone disrupting, with offenders facing “very swift action”.

Recall that, in recent weeks, Just Stop Oil and animal-rights activists stormed central London and the Grand National, causing widespread disruption.