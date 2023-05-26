[Video] Nigeria Air’s plane lands in Abuja airport

An airplane from Nigeria Air has landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday.

Vanguard earlier reported that an aircraft in Nigeria Air colours was sighted at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport

Recall that the Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, had stated that an aircraft in Nigeria Air colours was on its way to Nigeria in less than 24 hours.

However, the development has created serious uproar, as experts, and stakeholders questioned the rationale behind the launch barely 72 hours before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration.