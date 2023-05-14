[Video] NANS demands registrar’s resignation as students spend nights outside Lagos JAMB office to register

By Biodun Busari

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for the resignation of Prof Ishaq Olarewaju Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), over the hardship of Nigerian students to register for the Direct Entry.

A viral video sighted by Vanguard on Sunday revealed how students were sleeping at the premises of the JAMB Zonal Headquarters located in Ikoyi, Lagos, as they battled to register for Direct Entry.

The victims who were filmed by an undisclosed executive of NANS said they had been sleeping outside the gate of the JAMB office for days as their efforts to get their Direct Entry registration done proved abortive.

The NANS official that visited the students on Friday said Oloyede was a total failure while describing the pitiable young Nigerian learners as “people struggling to make it and go to schools.”

“Professor Olanrewaju Oloyede, I can say to you that you are a failure. If students because of registering for Direct Entry are sleeping outside like this because they want to register. I can say to you that you are a failure,” the voice said.

It continued, “And from today, we the National Association of Nigerian Students, we are calling for your resignation with immediate effect. If students can be sleeping outside like this because they want to register for Direct Entry to JAMB. We have students that have been here since Monday and today is Friday.

“And this is JAMB zonal headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos. If we have students that are coming here every day and sleeping here because they want to register for direct entry. I don’t think there should be any excuse for any country to treat its citizens like this, their students.

“(These) are people struggling to make it and go to school. And you are treating them like this because you are the JAMB director?”

JAMB Direct Entry registration allows the students who have a Diploma in any recognised higher institution of learning to seek admission directory to the 200 level or 300 level of their desired course in any university of their choice without sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).