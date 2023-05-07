[Video] Actor Ken Erics proposes to Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine

Nollywood actor, Ken Erics has proposed to Jasmine Okafor, the daughter of John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.

Jasmine shared on Instagram a clip of the moment the actor proposed to her.

In the video, she was seen gushing as the actor went on his knees before stretching out her fingers to have the ring slid in.

Captioning the video, she admitted to having experienced his love, noting ‘’it’s so sweet’’.

Jasmine appreciated the actor for reviving her love life and also making her believe in love again.

She wrote, “I have tasted Your Love. And it’s so sweet. Thank you so much for reviving my love life. You made me believe I could love again. Cheers to forever with you @kenerics.

“There is madness in loving you, but it is that lack of reason that makes it feel so flawless. Your laughter is what I’m most craziest about.”