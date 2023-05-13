Vice President Osinbajo attends screening of family-friendly animation musical

Osinbajo

By Benjamin Njoku

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was impressed on Saturday evening, after watching the screening of the first ever family-friendly animation musical in the country.

The screening of the animation at FilmHouse Cinemas, Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, was greeted with a standing ovation.

It was graced by industry stakeholders including Charles Novia, Joke Silva, Segun Arinze, Waje among others, who featured in the animation.

“Gammy and The Living Things” is a family-friendly animation musical that celebrates the endless possibilities of Africa.

This unique project combines Nigerian storytelling, music, and art with a

pan-African cast and a global perspective.

With its accompanying 12-track album, expertly produced and bound to be a streaming success, it features a fascinating hybrid of song remakes by popular Nigerian music superstars from the 80s and 90s, as well as unforgettable original tracks.

This groundbreaking debut film showcases the immense talent, innovation, creativity, and improvisation of Africa, aiming to change the narrative of African animation completely.

The movie is said to have the potential to usher in a new era of a sellable African animation genre and position Nigeria as the hub of African animation.