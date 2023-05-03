Vanguard correspondent emerges MARAN President

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Vanguard Maritime Correspondent, Mr. Godfrey Bivbere, has emerged as President of the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria, MARAN, among other executives, to pilot the association’s affairs for the next three years.

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Lagos Council, led by the Chairman, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi, conducted the MARAN election, which took place at the International Maritime Centre, in Apapa.

Bivbere who was elected unopposed took over from a caretaker committee headed by Mr Adegboyega Oni, of Port News.

However, Adegboyega emerged as Vice President while Mr Babajide Okeowo was elected as Secretary General and Sandra Chukwuyenre as Public Relations Officer.

Others are Mrs Pearl Ngwama, as Assistant Secretary, Abba Collins, Financial Secretary and Joy Mmereole Okoli is the Treasurer of the association.

Speaking at the swearing in of the new Executive, Ajayi said that the association has recorded a milestone as all the contestants were unopposed.

“MARAN election is always keenly contested, but Godfrey Bivbere is coming in unopposed, and this means he is highly loved by all MARAN members. Godfrey is not new in the association, he is tested and trusted, a professional to the core” he said

In his acceptance speech, Bivbere appreciated all MARAN members for their support, even as he promised to serve the association to the best of his capacity.

“From now on, the job starts, it is going to be a collective work, we are going to carry along all members, I and my executives promise to restore the glory of MARAN to its winning ways,” Bivbere said.