Valedictory: Delta Council chairmen praise Okowa for his devt strides

Okowa Festus Ahon, ASABA

CHAIRMEN of Local Government Councils in Delta State, Friday, commended outing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the state in the last eight years.

Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON in the State, Barr. Victor Ebonka, who made the commendation at the valedictory Joint Accounts Allocation Committee JAAC Meeting held in Asaba, said the outgoing governor groomed and mentored them to become great leaders at the grassroots.

Ebonka said: “Governor Okowa nurtured and groomed us as his precious flower, he watered us, he pruned us to the admiration of all other organs of government and the public.

“He never pilfered with our funds rather, he continually and consistently augmented our Federal Allocation to meet up with our salary demands.

“If it were to be practicable, we would have secured a court order to extend his tenure because he has been a blessing to Deltans”.

Outing Governor Okowa in his remarks, thanked the Council Chairmen for their support for his administration. He also appreciates Deltans for their support.

Okowa told the Council Chairmen to extend the same hand of fellowship to the incoming administration of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

The meeting was attended by all the 25 local government Chairmen in the state.