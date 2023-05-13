Uzodimma’s sea route to Oguta: Accolades for increasing legacy projects

By Chidi Nkwopara

There have been projects initiated, pursued and accomplished by the Senator Hope Uzodimma administration, since he came on board as Imo State Governor, more than three years ago.

Although they can be grouped into tangible and intangible projects, their economic benefits to the citizenry are simply mind blowing, when juxtaposed with the current investment.

THE ROLL CALL

Some of the legacy projects include, but not limited to the establishment of a brand new Polytechnic in his Omuma native home, construction of the Engineering Campus of Imo State University at Onuimo, upgrade of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education to the status of a University of Education and the establishment of a brand new University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo.

Other accomplishments that readily come into reckoning are: The burgeoning road revolution across the state, eventual recovery and renaming of Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko, upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, into Federal University Teaching Hospital, Owerri, establishment of the Ohaji/Egbema Skills Acquisition Centre as a campus of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede and the Naval Base at Oguta.

The latest, on the long list of Uzodimma’s legacy projects, is the dredging of the Oguta Lake and Orashi River, into the Atlantic Ocean! The flag off was carried out last Thursday, and one cannot but, start visualizing the ripple effects and the economic benefits of this amazing project in the life of Imo people.

One thing that has outstandingly set Uzodimma apart from his predecessor’s, albeit, in this writer’s thinking, is his glaring ability to pick, initiate and execute enduring projects with clinical perfection. There is no doubt that this dredging, if and/or when completed, will wear the same toga.

DREDGING

OGUTA LAKE

Uzodimma was not the first to think about this project. Chief Ikedi Ohakim did. He called “Oguta Wonder Lake” project. This project died because his successor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, did not place any premium on the project.

When the present administration resurrected the idea, Uzodimma’s critics gave it several names. Some said that it was going to be a white elephant project, even as another segment believed it would be a vote catching gimmick by chieftains of All Progressives Congress, APC. Uzodimma resisted being drawn into the controversy. He kept planning.

However, there are some people, who are outside the corridors of power that have not ceased to applaud the initiative.

Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe said:By opening up the Oguta, Orashi route to the Atlantic Ocean, Uzodimma will be setting the pace for the economic rejuvenation of the entire Eastern Region, long consigned to dependency on other regions.

“The move by the Governor, is historical because he will be walking in the path of colonial masters, who used that route for the export of palm produce and timber, to the United kingdom. Even the Eastern Nigeria Government under Ukpabi Asika, used the route for the movement of goods and services through the coastal areas.

“On the other hand, the project is historic because this is the first time that an administration is taking it upon itself to bequeath a legacy that will ensure the economic stability of the people.

“Hope Uzodimma has written his name in gold for this singular act of provoking the new economic emancipation and renaissance of the South East, especially those in the coastal areas and ultimately everywhere, when the proposed Seaport becomes operational.

“It is indeed instructive that in less than four years on the saddle, the consuming passion of the Governor, has been to seek ways of changing the economic dynamics and narrative of the state. This he has done through total re-engineering of the infrastructure and human capital development in the state.

“It is for these and other reasons, too numerous to list here that Uzodimma should be applauded for this record breaking project, which has taken Imo State to another level.

“This phenomenal feat no doubt, is an eloquent manifestation that Uzodimma has the ears of the federal authorities, as evidenced in the approval granted for the dredging/hydrographic survey of the sea route from Oguta lake to the Atlantic Ocean.

“This is a product of the synergy between the two tiers of government, as canvassed severally by Uzodimma. Indeed this collaboration has yielded a lot of dividends.”

The above projects, as well as the road revolution, currently going on in the state, can be grouped as the tangible exploits of the Governor. There are also the intangible ones like youth empowerment, training and retraining of civil servants and the continuous battle against criminals. These will be issues for another day.