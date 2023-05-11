Uzodimma’s kinsman killed in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

The people of Omuma, Oru East local council area of Imo State, were Tuesday evening, treated to a morbid spectacle, when unknown gunmen shot dead a retired military officer and Governor Hope Uzodimma’s kinsman, Capt. Tony Enoch.

Reports reaching Vanguard had it that Enoch, who was also the Presidential Campaign Council Chairman for the Ahmed Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima election in the local government area, was shot on his way home, from the All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders meeting, held at Local Council Headquarters, Omuma.

Vanguard equally gathered that the APC chieftain was ambushed by the armed hoodlums on his way home, forced to a halt and shot.

It was also learnt that his lifeless body was thereafter, forced into the boot of his car and abandonment at a point, close to Awo-Omamma Technical College.

On how the body was found, a villager, who spoke on strict grounds of anonymity, said: “Somebody, who was passing close to the abandoned vehicle, was attracted to the blood oozing out from the booth of the car and promptly raised the alarm.

“The alarm, which attracted a good number of people to the scene, thereafter, snowballed into confusion, apprehension and mourning.”

Efforts made to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Henry Okoye, on his mobile line, proved abortive.