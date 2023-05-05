Uzodimma launches phase 2 of Imo Skill-Up Project

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has yet again flagged off another set of Skill-Up Imo Projects at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Cohort 2 Digital Skillup is a project set to train and empower another set of 100,000 Imo Youths in Digital Marketing, Web and App Development, Content Creation, Basic data analytics, Graphics design, Phone and other digital device repairs, programming, Cyber Security et cetera.

This is in line with one of the Governor’s 5-point agenda which is to harness the benefits of Technology for the economic survival of the State.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Hope Uzodimma reiterated that there is no infrastructure as important as our Youths. He, therefore, charged them to take full advantage of the opportunities offered through digital skills training for the establishment of their businesses and take charge of the economy.

According to the Governor, Imo Youths are opportuned to control the State’s economy by being the operators and not seeking to be under the regulators which are the ministries.

He reassured Ndi Imo of his efforts of laying solid foundations for Imo Youths as it will help bring about lasting safety for the State.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr Chimezie Amadi, disclosed that the flag-off is for the second batch of the 300,000 youths to be trained and empowered in the digital skills set.