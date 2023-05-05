Uzodimma launches Imo Health Care Coverage for State Civil Servants, vulnerable persons

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has launched the Universal Health Coverage For Imo Civil Servants and the vulnerable persons in the state.

This is in a bid for the Shared Prosperity Government led by Hope Uzodimma to improve the standard of living for Ndi Imo as 46,000 Imo civil servants and 66,000 vulnerable persons in the state are enrolled in the Health project.

In his address at Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Governor Uzodimma stated that Prosperity cannot be enjoyed without good health which is the key mission of his administration to the Imo people.

Governor Uzodimma disclosed that the program will avail Imo civil servants to be medically taken care which includes treatment of all manner of illnesses and medical checkups except for cancer illness.

The Governor urged the private and informal sectors to align with this vision of the Government to create quality health for Ndi Imo for poverty reduction and increase the value system in the state.

He urged civil servants to support the healthcare system established for their welfare and avoid hiding under bureaucracy to sabotage the efforts of the government to alleviate poverty in the State.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of State for Health, Barr. Joseph Ekumankama commended the Governor for his love for his people by ensuring that Ndi Imo gets the health services they need.

According to the minister, this is the largest single enrollment so far in Nigeria making it a remarkable and Laudable achievement of the Shared Prosperity administration.

In his words, “I am certain that the good people of Imo state will appreciate this intervention of Senator Hope Uzodimma”.