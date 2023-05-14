Uzodimma commends the Church for partnering with government

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has commended the Church for supporting and partnering with the Shared Prosperity Government for the benefit of Ndi Imo.

Governor Uzodimma stated this at the 2023 annual Imo prayer meeting organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Imo State Chapter at Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri.

According to the Governor, the church and the Government are constructive partners both in service to the people.

During the prayer session and dedication of the charter of equity, the Governor commended the members of the Imo Council of Elders for standing up for Ndi Imo and establishing a Charter of Equity for the political stability and peace in the State.

The Governor urged all political actors to submit to wise counsel and uphold the laid down principles of the Charter of Equity for the interest of the people.

While reiterating that his Government is installed by God to bring Hope and Prosperity to Ndi Imo, he reassured them that he will religiously adhere to the dictates of the Charter of Equity as it has been unanimously presented to the Government and dedicated to God Almighty for the interest of Ndi Imo.

Speaking earlier, the Archbishop of Ecclesiastical Province Communion, Archbishop Onuoha, urged Ndi Imo to embrace peace in Imo for better developmental strides.

According to him, For God to grant Imo the prosperity, unity, and peace we desire there is every need to join hands together to make Imo State great and love ourselves as brothers and sisters.

He warned all those behind the insecurity in the State to ask for forgiveness and desist from their acts. According to him, the unknown gunmen are known to some people, those who know them should tell them to stop killing their brothers and sisters.

The event featured prayers for the State, the Nation and praises to God.