Uzodimma commends Buhari for completion, commissioning of 2nd Niger Bridge

History made and promise fulfilled to South-easterners as Governor Hope Uzodimma, other South-East Governors and Stakeholders commended President Muhammadu Buhari for completing and commissioning the second Niger Bridge linking Asaba and Onitsha in Delta/ Anambra States.

At the commissioning and handover held in Anambra State, Governor Uzodimma in his address stated that the bridge christened “President Muhammadu Buhari Bridge”, is a prayer answered for ndi Igbo and the nation at large, after so many years of appeals to the Government after Government.

The Governor eulogized President Muhammadu Buhari as the hero of new Nigeria, not just because of his administration’s infrastructural transformation of the nation but for his commitment to the actualization of the unprecedented projects.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his address virtually, disclosed that his administration has doubled Nigeria’s infrastructure which signifies the country’s sharp focus on delivering prosperity to the citizens.

The “Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge” was first flagged off by President Olusegun Obasanjo in May 2007, the construction was commenced by President Goodluck Jonathan in March 2014 and was fully funded and completed by President Muhammadu Buhari in fulfilment of his promise to Ndi Igbo.