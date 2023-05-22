Uyghur persecution in China one of most alarming crimes against humanity – Reports

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has expanded its repression of the Uyghur in recent years, which includes limiting their freedom of expression, speech, religion, and freedom to move around, Voices Against Autocracy reported.

Several media reports have underlined the persecution of Uyghurs as the most horrifying crime against humanity in China.

Since 2017, the Chinese government has incarcerated over a million Uyghurs in “re-education camps” and subjected those who have not been detained to rigorous monitoring, religious restrictions, forced labour, and forcible sterilisation, according to Voices Against Autocracy.

It has been regarded as “the largest incarceration of a minority group since the Holocaust” by Western researchers.

A UN Human Rights Office assessment released last year indicated “patterns of torture or other forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment” in the camps. The vast majority of those incarcerated in the camps were never charged and had no legal recourse to protest their confinement.

According to a recent Al Jazeera report (released on 4 May 2023) citing a Human Rights Watch (HRW) forensic investigation, Chinese authorities have monitored the phones of the ethnic minority Uyghur for the presence of 50,000 known multimedia files that were used to flag what China views as extremism, with the mere possession of the Quran triggering a police interrogation.

Notably, China also continues to utilise its considerable influence to influence UN processes and ensure that its partners avoid publicly acknowledging Uyghur oppression.

Following the release of the report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) voted down a motion by the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to convene a debate on human rights abuses in Xinjiang in October 2022, just the second time in sixteen years reported Voices Against Autocracy.

On the Chinese atrocities on Uyghur minorities, Michael Levitt, writing in the Toronto Star said that world attention on the plight of the Uyghur has somewhat decreased.

He concludes his case by noting that the oppression of Uyghurs in China is one of the most heinous crimes against humanity.

According to the US State Department’s annual report on religious freedom around the world violations of human rights in China and Iran have become a major cause of concern in recent times.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that most oppressive nations around the world are growing even more dire. “Governments in many parts of the world continue to target religious minorities using a host of methods, including torture, beatings, unlawful surveillance, and so-called re-education camps,” he said.

Blinken underscored abuses against the predominately Muslim Uyghur minority group in the Xinjiang province of China, a country one senior State Department official described as “one of the worst abusers of human rights and religious freedom in the world.”

The report accused Beijing of jailing as many as 10,000 or more people in 2022 in a widening campaign of repression against religious belief meant to bring all theological activity under the Chinese Communist Party’s control.

The estimate of those imprisoned in the country ranging “from the low thousands to over 10,000” is one of many contained in the State Department’s International Religious Freedom Report.

The US has previously determined that Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghurs amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity, and the report, which covers the year 2022, said that persecution has continued steadily. (ANI)