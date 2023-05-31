…Urges SSG to hit ground running

By Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has explained that the appointment of Prince, Enobong Uwah as Secretary of State Government, SSG, was a product of Merit-, fidelity and hardwork.

Governor Eno made the assertion yesterday shortly after he administered the oaths of Office and Allegiance on the newly appointed SSG yesterday at Banquet Hall, Government House Uyo.

His words, “When we started our campaign and throughout the campaign I made it clear to people that we will reward hard work, and those who will contribute tirelessly in the scheme of things.

“This very first appointment is the result of of our commitment to keep to our words. Prince Enobong Uwah served as Secretary of our campaigns, not just for Our campaigns. Also he served as Secretary of Divine Mandate.

“For those who may believe that we should bring new faces on board, I agree with them. But again, those new faces we must bring on board must be those that worked for our campaign”

Governor Eno stressed that while they were not going to discard those that worked for them, that they will bring on board new faces that they believe have things they could contribute in subsequent programmes.

He congratulated Prince Uwah on behalf of the government and people of Akwa Ibom State on his appointment and subsequent swearing saying: “Your appointment is a product of Merit, of hardwork, Fidelity and Faith in the continuous growth and development of our dear state.

“As an engine room of government, you are expected to deploy your organizational and skills in managing our vast bureaucracy which thankfully is undergoing governance process.

“I believe in in the next 100 days we should be able to use our Emails to do work of government and that will be your first assignment, ensure that government work is no more delayed.

“The Emails must be working and functional so that we should be able to do the Onerous task that is ahead of us. I intend by the grace of God to run government business with Private sector mindset.

“We came ready and understand what it takes to take Akwa Ibom to the next level. Let no one be left in doubt that our humility means weakness. We understand that there is a burden of leadership and can promise that we will not disappoint.

“This is a golden era of our state and we have zero tolerance for weaklings in our engines of operation. I am confident of the choice we made in you Prince Enobong Uwah. Get the job done for our state and for our people. After we get the job done we will have the happy hour”