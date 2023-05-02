UTME: JAMB reschedules exams to Saturday

•To release results of candidates who have written today

By Joseph Erunke

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said it would rescheduled candidates who failed to write the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME

The board in a statement yesterday, announced that all candidates who could not sit the 2023 UTME within their scheduled time, due to no fault of theirs, would be rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

“Candidates under these categories are principally those who were verified at their centres but could not sit the examination; those who could not be biometrically verified, and those with mismatched data,”JAMB said in the statement released by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

Recall that JAMB had scheduled the conduct of the 2023 UTME to start on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 and end on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

But the statement issued by the board yesterday read further: “It is equally noteworthy that the Board had informed Nigerians that it would be using some novel innovative methods in conducting the exercise with the aim of completely arresting incidences of examination infractions.

“This has been largely achieved as the exercise recorded the lowest reported cases of infractions but with equally emerging challenges on account of human negligence which led to some candidates not being able to sit the examination on the first day. This notwithstanding, out of the 1,586,765 candidates that indicated interest in sitting the examination, only 80,166 are now outstanding.

“On the first day of the 2023 UTME, a number of candidates in some centres could not sit the examination as well as in some centres in subsequent days due to diverse reasons. Though a reasonable number of them have been rescheduled and have taken the examination, some are yet to take their examination.

“As part of the decisions reached at the end of an emergency management meeting held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, the Board has fixed Saturday, May 6, 2023, for all categories of candidates who have not sat for their examination, as listed below, to take their examination.”

Meanwhile, JAMB has said results of candidates who had so far taken the examination would be released today, Tuesday, May 2,2023.

It, however, said candidates who sat for the examination but had challenges without being aware of such would not see their results but notification for rescheduled examination.

The examination body asked all candidates who sat for the examination to check their results on or before Thursday, May 8,2023.

“The Board would be releasing the results of candidates who have taken the examination so far on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The Board had delayed the release to ensure that all necessary screenings are concluded, besides ensuring that the mean and standard deviation are reasonably obtained before releasing these results.”