US woman jailed for raping, having baby for teenage boy

By Biodun Busari

A 31-year-old woman, Andrea Serrano has been sentenced to a 90-day in prison for sexually abusing a teenage boy in Colorado, United States.

Serrano also gave birth to a baby to the 13-year-old boy she had sleeping with, according to Daily Mail.

The woman was sentenced on Thursday, but her 90 days in jail did not include the seven days she has already served.

She was sentenced after the family of the alleged sexual assault victim condemned the court for initially allowing Serrano to accept a plea deal with no jail time.

The initial plea deal solely consisted of Serrano serving “ten years to life” on a “sex offender intensive supervised probation”.

The 13-year-old boy’s mother, who also shared her sentiments with the court, explained that giving the 31-year-old no jail time for sexually abusing and having a child with a minor would set a “bad example for the community”.

“I feel like my son is robbed of his childhood. Now he’s having to be a father. He’s a victim, and he’s going to have to live with that for the rest of his life.

“I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her,” the victim’s mother said.

During Serrano’s sentencing, she reportedly expressed her desire to apologise to the victim, his family, her family, and her children.

Daily Mail said Serrano will begin serving her jail sentence next week.

The Fountain Police reportedly began investigating the 31-year-old after they received a “tip” about her alleged crime on June 27, 2022.

Serrano, who was arrested in July 2022, confessed to the crime.

She initially faced two charges, one for “sexual assault against a child” and a second for “sexual assault against a child under the age of 15 by one in a position of trust.”

However, she entered a guilty plea to a charge of incest in February.