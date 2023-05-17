US Secretary of State calls Tinubu, assures of cordial relationship

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has assured Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of a cordial working relationship between both countries.

Blinken gave the assurance on Tuesday evening during a 20-minute long telephone conversation with Tinubu.

According to a statement from the Office of the President-elect signed by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu promised to hit the ground running and unify the country upon his assumption of office on May 29.

He further pledged to work to ensure continued positive relations with the United States.

“Asíwájú Tinubu spoke during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Initiated by the US diplomat, the telephone discussion, which was frank and friendly, took place on Tuesday evening.

“The President-elect said his immediate priorities would be to deliver institutional reforms and development programs to deepen our democratic institutions and bring help to poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

“He also expressed his determination to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and faithfully serve the people as their president.

“During the talks that lasted about 20 minutes, President-elect Tinubu recalled being granted asylum by the US when he was forced on exile during his struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria, and, while reaffirming his democratic bona fides, expressed his absolute belief that the result of the elections, which he clearly won, reflected the will of the Nigerian people.

“He further urged the US to factor in Nigeria’s important place in Africa and provide needed assistance in the areas of security and economic investment in order for the nation to lead the way and be a shining example to the rest of the continent.

“Secretary Blinken assured that Nigeria should expect a good and mutually-beneficial relationship with the US.

“He promised to play his part in ensuring and sustaining a cordial relationship between the two nations, saying a democratic and peaceful Nigeria is important to the United States as it is to Africa.

“Both President-elect Tinubu and Secretary Blinken ended their discussion with pleasant greetings and a promise to keep the channels of dialogue and communication open, whilst maintaining a strong relationship between the two nations”, the statement added.