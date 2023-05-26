US-based pastor makes case for Women, Youths development in Tinubu’s govt

By Olayinka Ajayi

The President, Miracle Valley Ministries, Gaithersburg, Maryland, Pastor Sola Fabunmi has urged the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to make women and youth development a top priority of his administration.

Fabunmi, in an open letter to the incoming administration, reiterated that the unity of Nigerians cannot be overemphasized.

The letter reads in part, “Your Excellency, I want to first congratulate you on your victory at the polls, and in advance on your inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I sincerely salute your sheer determination to stay committed to your long-term dream and particularly acknowledge your philosophy of building men and institutions along the way to fulfilling your dreams. This is the philosophy that has confirmed your dream of becoming president, even though some people want to shy away from this truth.

“I am writing to you as one of many concerned and patriotic Nigerians in the diaspora, as a person who has a stake in the Nigerian project and strongly believes in the development of Nigeria. And above all, as a servant of Almighty God who knows that God rules in the affairs of men.

“Mr. President-elect, as your tenure will officially commence on Monday, May 29, 2023, I want to recommend the following pieces of advice, which I know will greatly benefit your administration.

“Firstly, it is clear that no one can lead without facing criticism, and a very serious one at that, as a president of a nation. Although I understand that criticism is not strange, you have faced lots of objections in the past and even in the present. Please do not allow this ephemeral persecution to build a barrier between your government and any part of the country. Ruling as an unbiased president of all Nigerians, regardless of whatever hate is thrown at you, will benefit your government and earn you respect from across the world.

“Please restore love among the Nigerian tribes. The people are so divided along ethnic, religious, and political lines. Only by working together can we ensure that all individuals have the opportunity to reach their full potential and contribute to the growth and development of the country.

“Having addressed the above, Your Excellency, I need to inform you that what fuels my interest in you is your philosophy of building men and institutions. It is only the wise who do that because “building people and institutions is like building a solid foundation for a towering skyscraper. It requires a strong vision, careful planning, attention to detail, and a commitment to excellence.

“This quality is what anyone cannot deny about you, and it is also on this ideological stance that I implore you to rule Nigeria.

“Critical to the above-mentioned are women and youth development because these two play a critical role in promoting socioeconomic and political stability, as they are often at the forefront of grassroots movements and advocacy efforts.

“A country’s development is closely tied to the growth and empowerment of its women and youth. Investing in their education, health, and economic opportunities can lead to significant increases in productivity, innovation, and overall well-being, ultimately contributing to the nation’s growth and prosperity.”

“Mr. President-Elect, increasing women’s participation in the workforce will have a positive impact on a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) because women, especially at the grassroots, are often responsible for a significant portion of household spending. Oftentimes, it is women who can sacrifice their material needs to keep the family together with their little income. Therefore, investment in their education and training is proportional to an increase in productivity and higher incomes.

“Similarly, with the sophistication and brilliance of the Nigerian youths, deliberate investment in youth education and training, especially in IT, will lead to more creative ideas for solving the nation’s complex problems and building an innovative workforce, which can drive economic growth and development.

“In addition, knowing that women and youth are often disproportionately affected by poverty and lack of access to education and economic opportunities, genuine investment in their development can help break the yoke of poverty and issues of inequality in Nigeria.

“I know that it is not going to be a herculean task for you to achieve this as an expert in the area of human development, which has characterized your entire exploit in the Nigerian political space. Do this again as President, develop the youth, women, and entire Nigerians, and watch your success soar as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And above all, Mr. President-Elect, make God your number one guide, place God at the forefront of your policies and decision-making. Humans can fail and falter, but God remains faithful.

“Please borrow a cue from former US President George W. Bush, who made it a priority to promote faith-based initiatives that aimed to provide social services through religious organizations.

“Faith-based organizations can indeed address many of the social issues facing any nation. Their involvement would help strengthen communities and promote individual responsibility. This can work in Nigeria, even with the country’s diverse religious beliefs.

“In conclusion, please note that I and my faith associates are solidly behind you. We will continue to support you in prayer and contribute our quota to the development of Nigeria.

“May the good Lord bless you with solomonic wisdom, unfailing health, and reliable strength as you lead Nigeria to enviable heights.

“God will continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Congratulations once again, Your Excellency.