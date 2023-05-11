US accuses South Africa of arming Russia

The United States of America, USA’s envoy to South Africa, on Thursday, accused the country of having provided military support to Russia despite its professed neutrality in the Ukraine war, local media said.

Ambassador Reuben Brigety reportedly said the US was “confident” weapons and ammunition had been loaded onto a Russian freighter in Cape Town in December.

He added: “The arming of the Russians is extremely serious, and we do not consider this issue to be resolved.”