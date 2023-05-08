Urhobo monarchs laud Ovie of Ughelli over peaceful reign, devt

By Emma Amaize

TRADITIONAL rulers of Urhobo ethnic nationality in Delta State have commended the Ovie of Ughelli kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi Ill, for a peaceful reign, development in his kingdom, attaining 70 years, and marking his 31st coronation anniversary.

Chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue 1, in a commendation statement at the palace of the Ughelli monarch, said: “To attain 70 years and 31 years old on the throne is a landmark.”

“The Bible says the life span of a man is 70 but for those who are strong and live above 80 years, we give thanks to God for their lives.

“To be 31 years on the throne is not an easy task. Gone are the days the king used both executive, legislative and judicial powers to stabilise the throne, but now those powers have been taken away from them, and what they have is physical power to pilots the affairs of the kingdom.

“There are lots of descendants in the kingdom trying to create unnecessary problems, but you have to find a way out, and for you to navigate them, you need to apply wisdom.

“For one to mark 31 years on the throne, you use wisdom to deal with the young men of nowadays. So, I have a lot of respect for the king of Ughelli kingdom because he is jovial, friendly, accommodating and a good king to the entire Ughelli kingdom and beyond. However, I pray God to grant him good health and longevity on the throne.”

Speaking, the Ovie of Ogor kingdom, HRM Okiemute Onajite, described the celebrant as a progressive, wonderful, accessible, generous, and understanding king that contributed significantly to the Ughelli kingdom at 31 years on the throne.

The President-General of Ughelli Descendants Union, UDU, Chief Pius Omubaye, appreciated all those that supported HRM Oharisi III for the success of the occasion and the building of an ultra-modern palace.

Addressing reporters immediately after the ceremony, the Ughelli monarch said: “God made possible my 70 years on earth and 31 years on the throne. I appreciate God for granting my family and me, good health.”