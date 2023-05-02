Urban Living Devt empowers realtors through UK training

Development Ltd, a reputable Lagos-based real estate company, recently sponsored 13 realtors from the BRG Group to attend a 3-day real estate training course organized by the Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG) in partnership with Metropolitan School of Business and Management, UK (MSBM).

The event, which was held from April 27th to April 29th, 2023, was a great success and an excellent opportunity for the participants to expand their knowledge and skills in the real estate industry.

The course covered a wide range of topics, including real estate marketing, property valuation, legal aspects of real estate transactions, negotiation skills, property management, and real estate financing. The trainers were seasoned professionals and experts in their respective fields, providing participants with practical insights, industry best practices, and real-world examples.

Mr. John Oyedepo, Managing Director of Urban Living Development Ltd, expressed his satisfaction with the success of the training course and commended the participants for their commitment to enhancing their knowledge and skills in the real estate industry.

“Real estate industry is a dynamic and constantly evolving field, and it is essential to keep up-to-date with the latest trends and developments”, he added.

The participants also shared their positive feedback on the course, describing it as an eye-opening experience that provided them with valuable insights and knowledge that they can apply in their daily work. They expressed their gratitude to Urban Living Development Ltd for sponsoring their attendance and to Billionaire Realtors Group and MSBM for organizing such an insightful and impactful event.

One of the sponsored realtors, Ms. Joy Anokam, who is the MD of Cavetta Realty said: the most valuable thing she learnt at the training is the importance of constant learning and self-improvement, which can never be over-emphasised.

Another super realtor, MD/CEO, Jeeti Realty, Mrs. Olorunfunmi Ojuotimi, when asked if she can recommend the training to other realtors, said: “Yes, again and again, even me I don’t think I can ever miss the program for anything again. It is an eye-opening course, everyone that wants to excel in his/her business needs this type of training.”

Other realtors in attendance are; Jeremiah Akinlade, Ruth Emonefe, Orji Juliana Ogbone, Jennifer Enosegbe, Adigun Babatunde, Hakeem Mustapha, Otabor Ighodaro, Gloria Anyia, Aliyu Adedoyin, Olatunbosun Abosede and Shallom Jeffery.

“The real estate industry is a vital sector in the Nigerian economy, with a significant impact on job creation, wealth generation, and economic growth. Thus, training programs like this are crucial in equipping realtors with the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed in this highly competitive field”, said the COO of Urban Living Development, Mr. Olawale Aremu.

Overall, the 3-day real estate training course organized by Billionaire Realtors Group in partnership with the Metropolitan School of Business and Management, UK (MSBM), was a remarkable success, and the participants left with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and motivation to excel in their careers.

Urban Living Development Ltd, the developer of The Boulevard Estate Epe, is committed to investing in the development of its staff, realtors, and other industry professionals, and this sponsorship is a testament to that commitment.