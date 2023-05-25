Upgrade our traditional head, Community begs Akeredolu

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

— Wants infrastructural development

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Idere-Omotosho family of Omotosho town, Osooro kingdom, Okitipupa council area of Ondo State has appealed to Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to upgrade the traditional head of their community to a third-class traditional ruler.

Secretary to the Idere-Omotosho family, Pastor Mike Akinwe, made the appeal, on behalf of the family.

Recall that the Okitipupa Division of the High Court of Justice, presided over by Hon. Justice Temitope M. Adedipe, recently authenticated Chief Akinwe Olusegun Balogun as Onidere of Omotosho and the only authentic traditional head of Omotosho community.

Akinwe said that upgrading the Onidere of Omotosho to a third-class monarch would be a big boost to the town housing government development projects and industries.

He called on all stakeholders, businesses and companies operating in the area to cooperate with the High Court-recognized authentic traditional head of Omotosho.

The family secretary, also called on the Ondo state government and business concerns in the community to provide electricity and other infrastructure to improve the economy of the rustic community, adding that indigenes of Omotoso should be considered for employment opportunities by the government and investors in the area.

Also, speaking at the enlarged family meeting where he was endorsed as the only authentic traditional headship of Omotoso, Chief Balogun, Onidere of Omotoso, appreciated friends and family members as well as well wishers who had come from far and near to celebrate the High Court judgement.

A senior member of the Idere-Omotosho land-ownig family, High Chief Victor Ayodele Aikuola, also threw his weight behind the Court acknowledged only authentic leader of Omotoso community, as he enjoined all residents and stakeholders to join hands in contributing to development of Omotoso as the industrial hub in Ondo South Senatorial District.

Earlier, the Idere-Kugbanre land-ownig family had gathered to consider and endorse the April 28, 2023 High Court judgement which declared the Idere-Omotosho as the only authentic land-ownig family in Omotoso and that the Onidere of Omotoso is the only recognized title of the traditional head of Omotoso community, while affirming Chief Balogun as the only authentic Onidere of Omotoso.

The Okitipupa Division of the High Court of Justice, presided over by Hon. Justice Temitope M. Adedipe, in a suit numbered HOK/22/2022, had granted the requests of the claimant, Chief Balogun, declaring that: “the Onidere of Omotoso is the only recognized title of the traditional headship of Omotoso town, Osooro kingdom, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.”

The court further declared the first claimant, Chief Akinwe Olusegun Balogun as “the authentic Onidere of Omotoso and the traditional head of Omotoso town in Osooro kingdom, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.”

Justice Adedipe also declared that “the defendant is not entitled to create any other title (to) aide the existing Onidere of Omotoso town in Osooro kingdom, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.”

These High Court declarations finally laid to rest the lingering contest among the residents of the community for the authentic traditional headship of Omotoso town, whose predecessors from Akoko in Ondo State first settled in Iju Oke and later at Omotoso, and whose descendants are now known as the Akoko Ikale in Osooro kingdom, had descended from two brothers, Idere and Kugbanre.

Trouble, however, started in 2012 when the Rebuja of Osooro kingdom as the prescribed authority in the area appointed Olu of Akoko alongside Onidere of Omotoso who had been regarded as the traditional head of Omotoso town since 1946.

The power tussle led Chief Akinwe Olusegun Balogun, Elder Akinwe Akinfosile Samuel and Mr. Omotoso Moses to approach the court to challenge Chief Agbaraolorun Igbasan as the Olu Akoko, who purportedly paraded himself as the traditional head of Omotoso, to determine that the Onidere of Omotoso is the traditional head of Omotoso, not the Olu Akoko.

According to the family, the founding of the Omotoso community began with Idere of Kugbanre of Akoko family in Osooro, tracing Idere lineage from Idere to Takun and eventually to Omotoso. Omotoso, along with other Idere descendants and other larger Kugbanre family members, migrated from Ilu Titun to Iju Oke but Omotoso moved further to settle at the location later named after him.