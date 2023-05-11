Update on Jamie Foxx’s health condition 

After news broke out on Thursday of Jamie Foxx’s family and loved ones preparing for the worst over the actor’s health, emerging reports have claimed that the actor is “stable and not in a life-threatening situation now”.

Recall the actor had been hospitalized for several months due to an unexpected medical issue.

Jamie’s daughter, Corinne, took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news with fans.

She stated, in her post, that her father had experienced a medical complication, but thanks to quick action and excellent care, he was already on the road to recovery.

In the latest development, a source told People magazine they were told the “Ray” star “is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.”

That person also said “[doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be OK before allowing him to” be discharged. The Oscar winner has been advised to “keep his stress level down” once he leaves the hospital.

“Sources do tell People that they want to make sure that he is perfectly stable when they do eventually release him,” said Nigel Smith, a senior news editor at People. “But unfortunately, we still don’t know exactly when that will be.

As a result of Foxx’s health issues, some of his projects have been put on hold, with production continuing without him.

Fans have continued to show their support and send prayers for his recovery during this difficult time.