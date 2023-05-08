[Update] Congo Floods: Death toll hits 400

The death toll from the floods that hit the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last week has surpassed 400.

Officials said many people remain missing as the heavy rains were especially harsh for the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi.

VOA disclosed the number of dead is forcing villages to bury the victims in mass graves.

Congo’s government has declared Monday a national day of mourning.

Heavy rains have also fallen recently in Uganda and Kenya, the report added.