Unmask, arrest our son’s killers, Delta family tells police

…Family didn’t give us information —Police

By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

The family of Chief Michael Okumakube of Ovu community, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State, has urged the Delta State Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, to intensify efforts to unmask and arrest those behind the murder of their son, Solomon Okumakube.

Solomon Okumakube, it was gathered, was killed on March 19, 2023, between Ughelli and Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State by suspected armed robbers, who intercepted a commercial vehicle he was riding in alongside other passengers.

The assailants, the family said, had provided an account number into which they ordered the deceased and other victims to transfer money before they shot him dead.

The family alleged that the money was paid into a private account in one of the new generation banks, and wondered why no arrest had been made till date.

One of the family members, Mr. Philip Okumakube, lamented the delay by the police in fishing out those behind the dastardly act.

He said: “The case has been at the police station since that very day at Agbarho, so, they transferred the case to the Ughelli Area Command.”

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, said the family did not come with any information to the police.

He said: “Ordinarily, if they say they (hoodlums) collected money from the man’s account, they should come with the statement of account, so that police will write to the bank.

“If they have the account number, let them take it to Agbarho police station. They did not do any of that. If they have information, let them give to the DPO so that we will work with it.”