Unknown person dumps 2-day old baby at Edo IDP camp

The management of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, in Uhogua, near Benin, says an unknown person has dumped a two-day-old baby in its community.

The Coordinator of the camp, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Folorunsho said that the baby was discovered at the camp woods by the entrance into the camp last Friday at about 11a.m.

He said that the baby, who was presently under medical care at the camp health facility was dumped by the person with a note.

“We discovered the baby who is about a day or two old at our woods on the entrance into the camp.

“The baby was dumped with a note which read ‘please help me take care of him. I cannot take care of him, because I don’t have anything and I don’t want to kill him also, so he is your own please’.

The coordinator however said that the development had been reported to relevant authority as well as security agencies in the state like the Ministry of Women Affairs, the Police and the Department of State Service (DSS).

Meanwhile, Folorunsho has appealed to the parents of the child to be confident enough to come out, adding that child is in need of breast feeding .

According to him, I encourage the parents of the child to come out and not be afraid, if not for anything so that the baby can be given breast milk, while we solicit support for them.

“Or we could mobilise to raise and rent a house for her(mother), help with food and other things, since she said the reason for her action is because she cannot take care of the child.

“If she has support, I am sure, she will be able to take care of the baby. If the woman will be there, we will be supporting the child.

“But in the absence of that, we are ready to take care of the child and train him like other children here, because some children we have here were brought in here quite young, though this is the youngest.”

The coordinator also appealed to well meaning Nigerians to assist the child with baby clothes, food and other nutritious things.

“While we take care of this child with the nurses we have here and our staff, we appeal to well-meaning Nigerians to assist the child.

“Because we definitely need help in terms of baby clothes, baby food, and other nutritious things the child needs,” he said.

Folorunsho said that the parents of the child must have dumped him because of the confidence that the camp takes good care of all babies in their possession.

“The way we care for children here, I think the news is everywhere. Everybody knows us and how we are able to take care of children.

“We bring them up well morally, educationally, upkeep and everything.

“So I believe she is somebody that knows us, or somebody told her about us,” he said