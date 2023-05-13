UNIZIK takes delivery of office furniture donated by alumni

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Department of Estate Management at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has received a donation of office furniture and equipment from two of its alumni, Mr Arnold Ekweoba and Mr Osorachukwu Ani.

The donation, which included tables, luxurious office seats, air conditioners, and fans, was made as part of the alumni’s efforts to give back to their alma mater.

While receiving the items, the Head of the Department, Dr. Celestine Ugonabo, expressed gratitude to the donors and emphasized the importance of such contributions to the development of the department.

“We are grateful to our alumni, Mr Arnold Ekweoba and Mr Osorachukwu Ani, for their kind donation. This gesture will go a long way in improving the working environment of our staff and enhancing the quality of service we provide to our students,” he said.

According to him, this is how the university system functions effectively abroad as alumni members contribute immensely to their development.

In his remarks, Mr Arnold Ekweoba, a successful real estate developer, stated that the donation was his way of expressing appreciation to the institution that played a vital role in his career.

“A good office is imperative for effective teaching and learning. Academic exercise involves a lot of critical thinking and a good office is key for such brain activities. There is a need for the alumni and private sector to join hands in improving our university system across board,” he said.

Mr Osorachukwu Ani, who is also a successful real estate entrepreneur, reiterated the importance of supporting the growth and development of the university.

“It is essential for us as alumni to support our alma mater in any way we can. I am happy to contribute to the department’s development and hope that this gesture will inspire others to do the same,” he said.

The donation has been welcomed by members of the department, who believe that it will create a more conducive working environment and improve the quality of service they provide.