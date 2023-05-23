‘Unify, Pacify the aggrieved’ — Federal lawmaker roles out 2-point agenda to Tinubu

Tinubu

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The House of Representative member representing Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma, and Obowo federal constituency, in Imo state, Chike Okafor, has appealed to the incoming President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to prioritize the unification and pacification of all sections of the country.

Okafor stated this at the open discussion at the pre-inauguration count hangout, at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, yesterday.

He said achieving the two-point agenda, would make it possible to end the other challenges in the country, It was his argument that through a concerted effort that would be addressed.

According to him, “The incoming President has all it takes to reform the country’s economy and continue to build on the infrastructural efforts of the Buhari administration across the country, he singled out the urgent need to unify and pacify all aggrieved sections and people as a top priority for the incoming administration

“Deliberate and concerted efforts must be put in place to achieve this within the first 100 days of the administration, it is only on this fulcrum that all other challenges can be surmounted.

“There has never been a time that the country had been divided along ethnic, religious, and tribal lines as we witnessed in these past years. This has destroyed national cohesion, trust, and integration stressing that if a state of emergency is not declared on this by the incoming administration, the high hopes of the people in Tinubu might be truncated.”

He also said: “Total war against insecurity is another critical issue to be addressed before the first 100 days. The threat against food security and the sharp decline in oil production as caused by insecurity. Aside from the negative effect it has on the economy and GDP of the nation, the number of innocent lives lost has become worrisome and unacceptable.”