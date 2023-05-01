UNICAL 35th Convocation: Ex-president, others for honourary degrees

…11 bags first class

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

All is now set for the 35th Convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, where Nigeria’s former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan would be conferred an honorary degree alongside two other prominent citizens.

According to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Florence Obi, Former President Jonathan did so many positive things for Nigeria’s unity, growth, and development.



Prof. Florence Obi made the disclosure on Monday at the Senate Chambers of the institution adding that out of the 7769 will participate during the 35th Convocation.

The two other Nigerians include the Chief Executive Officer, and CEO, of Northwest Oil & Gas, Dame Winifred Akpani, and business Mogul, Tola Johnson.

Obi said:” The recognition is due to their immense service to the growth, unity, and development of Nigeria.

“We are recognizing them for their service, to the oneness, unity, and development of the country the three dignitaries really distinguished themselves in various areas and we want to honour them,” she said.

Speaking further, the Vice Chancellor revealed that the 7769 graduands will participate in the convocation adding that out of the 7769 graduands, 11 bagged first class.

She also hinted that 899 had second class upper, 3396-second class lower, and 721 came out with third class.