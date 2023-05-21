Unemployment: Senate Whip, Kalu, seeks creation of ‘Entrepreneurs Fund’

Commissions Abuja’s biggest restaurant

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

In order to help bridge Nigeria’s employment deficit, Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has asked the Federal Government to create a special fund to support entrepreneurs in the country.

Kalu, a leading aspirant for the presidency of the 10th Senate, spoke in Abuja when he commissioned Abuja’s biggest food court, Tastia Restaurant and Bakery, one of Nigeria’s leading Quick Service Restaurants (QSR).

The new outlet is the seventh and it located at Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Abuja.

Senator Kalu commended the owner of the outlet, Kesta Agwu for the initiative which has seen him employing at least 1,000 youths, and urged him to ensure that set standards are maintained.

He noted that the bane of the hospitality business is poor maintenance culture, and urged Mr. Agwu to continue to expand so that more jobs are created for Nigerians.

Kalu said the government should create policies that will encourage more Nigerians to go into entrepreneurship to boost the hospitality business in Nigeria.

Earlier, Agwu disclosed that over N500 million was invested in the new outlet which he said is now the largest restaurant in Abuja with a sitting capacity of about 230.

According to Thelma Elijah, the general manager of the new outlet, they will be operating à la carte menu as opposed to the usual QRS offered at other Tastia outlets.

She said; “There’s the VIP section, a space for birthdays and other events, another section where people can come and rest, buffet services, home delivery, and more.

“Free meals were provided for the first 50 people at the launch as a way to give back to loyal customers who have been with us since we opened our first restaurant in June 2020.”