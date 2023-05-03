UN, TotalEnergies revel in PH waste plastic recycling plant success story

The plant in operation

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THE United Nations Institute for Training And Research (UNITAR) and the TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited have expressed satisfaction at the milestones the Waste Plastic Recycling Plant, Elelenwo, Rivers state has recorded in just over a year into its mission to create wealth and tackle plastic pollution menace.

The waste to wealth plant in Elelenwo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, a partnership between UNITAR and TotalEnergies was commissioned February last year with a 1000 tonnes capacity capable of saving over 750tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, equivalent to planting about 4,500 trees annually and projected to create over 80 direct and indirect jobs.

Following a visit to measure the progress made thus far, “Mrs Ihuoma Njemanze, UNITAR’s eye on the project, noted, “This project is timely in line with what is happening in the world today. Recycling is a very important movement now. Right here we are turning waste plastic into usable material and by doing this, we are promoting circularity.

Products from the plant

“That is one or the reasons the UN tries to promote sustainability, useful consumption patterns. UN involvement in this project is mainly to make sure the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are achieved. We are also into CO2 Emission reduction.

“So the presence of the UN on this project shows it is not like any other project you may have witnessed. It is unique in that it is a social project and as same time an environment project, it is also tackling the (SDGs), all in one project.”

Obi Imemba, Executive Director, JV Assets, TotalEnergies, said, “Because it is a non-profit for TotalEnergies and its partners with UNITAR as managers, funds generated through this plant will not accrue to TotalEnergies or any of its subsidiaries, but will go only into programmes related to waste recycling in Nigeria.

“In other words, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited is, through this project, giving back to the society without expecting any direct returns. We believe that a healthier, wealthier and empowered society benefits both the society and the business.”

Imemba explained that the venture, managed by an entrepreneur, Emeka Onyeka, makes money from its operations, pays off the capital on investment into the recycling fund, which in turn is used to sponsor other ventures and programs in the recycling field, just as it also functions as a Training Research and Information Centre in recycling value chains.

Just over a year since established, Imemba captured that the venture, “Currently exceeds our set target of 15 employees to 40 direct staff and numerous indirect staff. We have also removed and recycled over 200 tons of waste plastic into high quality resins. These demonstrate TotalEnergies’ commitment to our host communities and the planet. “