UN team calls on Nigerians in Diaspora to invest in Nigeria

A team of Ambassadors of the United Nations has called on Nigerians in the diaspora to invest in the business opportunities recognized by the government and agencies of the Nigerian government.

The message of the UN ambassadors was delivered during an official visit to the office of the President of Nigerian Community Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh at Perpa Istanbul – Turkey last Wednesday as delivered to newsmen in Owerri, by the Magboh’s Special Adviser on Media, Amaechi Chinedu.

According to the statement, “After a closed-door meeting with President Nigerian Community Turkey, Prince E. Magboh, Dr Segun Oshundairo (UN Ambassador for quality and affordable housing in Nigeria and Africa) stated that he was in Turkey to enlighten Nigerians in the diaspora about opportunities stand to gain when they choose to invest in Nigeria.

“Dr. Oshundairo further stated that there are hidden treasures in government through government bilateral agreements that most Nigerians in the diaspora do not know how to harness and promised to share information for their benefit.

“In his response, the president of the Nigerian Community Turkey, Prince E. Magboh expressed delight in their interest in sharing their wealth of experience with Nigerians in the diaspora of the need for investing in Nigeria. Prince Magboh promised to encourage Nigerian to queue into the laudable initiative by using the platform of Nigerian Community Turkey to share their initiative.”

“Encouraging the UN Ambassador team, the president of the Community urged them to continue doing their good works for the benefit of Nigerians adding that with their good intentions, he believes that Nigeria will be better for all Nigerians in Diaspora.

“In a separate remark, UN Ambassador for quality and affordable education in Africa, Dr. Adekunle Badmus CEO of Goodmus Learning Center Ltd, commended the president of Nigerian Community Turkey for his good leadership qualities and effort in unifying Nigerians in Turkey. He encouraged him to continue in his good legacies,” he said.