UN says food worth $14m looted in Sudan

By Biodun Busari

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has estimated that $13 million to $14 million worth of food products destined for people in need in war-torn Sudan have been looted since fighting broke out last month.

The WFP Country director Eddie Rowe, speaking to Reuters from Port Sudan via video link, described plundering in the country as rampant and that some reports of WFP’s supplies being stolen were still being verified.

“We’ve estimated that close to 17,000 metric tons have been looted, some in our warehouses, while others on wheels,” Rowe said.

“This would translate to about 13 or 14 million U.S. dollars – just the cost of the food. Almost every day we are receiving reports of additional looting.”

According to Reuters, Rowe made this revelation a day after UN aid chief Martin Griffiths appealed to the warring sides in Sudan to ensure the safe passage of humanitarian aid and staff.

The conflict in Sudan has forced about 100,000 people to flee to neighbouring countries, according to the UN, and has obstructed aid deliveries in a country where about one-third of people already relied on humanitarian assistance.

Rowe said that the WFP needed to purchase more supplies urgently for Sudan.

“We know that if we do not procure commodities now, we are going to run out of stock in the next two to three months,” he said.

“We’ve already started our engagement with our donors to see how quickly we can procure and also deliver in these locations where we do have windows of opportunity and where it’s considered relatively safe for us to provide assistance,” he said.