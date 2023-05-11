UN Network, Sightsavers push for disability inclusion in private sector

By Prince Okafor

United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria, an international Non-Government Organisation, Sightsavers, have canvassed for disability inclusion in private sector employers in Nigeria and across West African countries.

This came as they insisted that disability inclusion is an integral part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

They also called on businesses to advance disability inclusion in their operations by actively involving persons with disabilities and their representative organisations in decision-making processes.

Speaking during a webinar, themed “Advancing Corporate Sustainability Through Disability Inclusion,” the Executive Director, UNGCNN, Naomi Nwokolo, said: “As business leaders and corporate citizens, we have a responsibility to ensure that our organisations are inclusive and accessible to everyone, including people with disabilities.

“Disability inclusion is not just a moral imperative; it is also a business imperative. Studies have shown that companies that embrace diversity and inclusion, including disability inclusion, are more innovative, productive, and profitable than those that do not.”

On his part, the Deputy Technical Director of Economic Empowerment at Sightsavers, Simon Brown, stated that, “Disability inclusion is not just the right thing to do ethically, it’s also good for business.

“The global economy loses six trillion US dollars each year because of the exclusion of persons with disabilities.”

The UNGCNN is one of the 74 local networks (country offices) of the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.