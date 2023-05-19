UN, EU, others lament decline of women’s representation in Nigerian politics

By Luminous Jannamike

The UN Women has praised Nigeria for having some of the best and most intelligent women in the world, but also expressed concern about the decreasing representation of women in Nigerian politics.

Speaking at a post-election conference in Abuja with the theme “Where do we stand in terms of Electoral Gender-Based Violence?” UN Women Country Representative, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, highlighted the importance of gender equality in Nigeria.

“The world is expecting Nigeria to be a champion for gender equality, but unfortunately, women’s representation has been decreasing over the last 10 years.

“We are at a stage where all of us should say no,” Eyong said.

Also speaking at the conference, the Head of European Union Delegation to Nigeria, Mrs. Samuella Isopi, said the 2023 elections show a trend in the wrong direction.

“Women candidates have faced violence and aggression, including in the online sphere,” she said.

Isopi’s concerns were echoed by other speakers at the conference. For example, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria as well as a gender and development expert, expressed her disappointment with the lack of progress in women’s representation.

“It’s really unfortunate that after all these years, we still have to talk about gender-based violence during elections. We need to do better,” she said.

Despite these concerns, the speakers also acknowledged Nigeria’s potential to become a leader in promoting gender equality.

“Nigeria is the giant of Africa in economics, population, and many other areas. If Nigeria can get it right with gender equality, it will be a major win for the continent and the world,” the UN Women Country Rep said.

The conference also featured discussions on other issues related to gender-based violence, including the need for better legal frameworks and increased awareness and advocacy.

Participants unanimously agreed that as Nigeria prepares for the next round of general elections in 2027, it there is much work to be done to ensure that women are able to participate fully and safely in politics.