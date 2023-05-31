Umo Eno appoints Prince Uwah SSG, four others

“As SSG takes oath of office today

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has approved the appointment of Prince Enobong Uwah as Secretary to State Government, SSG, and four others.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Nathaniel Adiakpan Permanent Secretary, Government House, and made available to newsmen Tuesday night.

According to the statement, Pastor Eno also appointed Mr Ekerette Udo as Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anietie Usen, as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Mr Otobong Edem Idiong, Chief of Protocol and Dr (Mrs) Uduakobong Inam as his Economic Adviser.

The statement dated 30th May 2023, reads:

Meanwhile, a separate Statement signed by the reappointed Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr. Ekerete Udo and made available to newsmen Tuesday midnight,

disclosed that the newly appointed SSG, Enobong Uwah, would be sworn into office, Wednesday (today) at the Banquet Hall of Government House by 2pm.

“All invited Guests are expected to be seated by 1:30pm before the arrival of the Governor.

The new SSG, Prince Enobong Uwah, was until his appointment the Executive Chairman of Uyo Capital City Decelopment Authority (UCCDA).

” He is a consummate public servant with deep administrative and organisational proficiencies.

“He has served the State meritoriously in several capacities including : The Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources, Honourable Commissioner, Housing and Urban Renewal, Secretary General of the Divine Mandate, 2019, Secretary General , Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), and recently, Secretary General, Umo Eno/ Akon Eyakenyi Campaign Organization.

“The new SSG holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography and Regional Planning from the University of Cross River State, now University of Uyo and a Masters in Public Administration, also from the University of Uyo.

“The 54 year old Atan Offot, Uyo – born politician is a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary International, a devout Christian, an avid golfer and a philanthropist. He is married to Mrs. Inemesit Uwah and is blessed with children”, the statement reads.