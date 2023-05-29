Umahi asks for forgiveness as he hands over to Nwifuru in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Monday, handed over to the incoming Governor of the state, Hon. Francis Nwifuru.

Addressing Ebonyians at the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium Abakaliki, at the Swearing-In ceremony, Umahi also announced the dissolution of the recently employed staff of the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke, Ebonyi State.

He equally and officially announced the dissolution of the the State Executive Council, which on Thursday night, said was adjourned sine die.

While appealing to Ebonyi people to forgive him, Umahi said, “Those I offended l forgive; and those, who offended me, may action and reaction balance themselves.”

The former governor urged the new Governor, Nwifuru to govern with the fear and love of God, having in mind that Ebonyians are one.