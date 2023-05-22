Ukrainian Varsity wants improved bilateral relations with Nigeria on education

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS part of efforts to boost bilateral relations on education and other skills between Nigeria and Ukraine, members of the Club of Doctors of LVIV University of Business and Law Ukraine, have rolled-out plans to deepen partnership.

They said the partnership would help improve in the area of education, which includes skills and manpower development of the Nigerian people.

The President of the Club of Doctors in Nigeria, Dr, Cliff Ogbede, who said this at the 25th anniversary lecture of the University in Lviv, hailed the management and staff of the Ukrainian University for their commitment in the development of Nigeria by extending their academic and research programs to Nigerians; including the introduction of cultural exchange programs between Nigerian and their Ukrainian counterparts.

Furthermore, he applauded the Ukrainians for defending their country as a result of the full-scale military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which forced many students to leave the territory of Ukraine since February last year.

He equally highlighted the importance of promoting democratic values with quality and affordable education as major catalysts for national growth and development.

He stated that in spite of the war in Ukraine, the University has continued to expand their presence in Nigeria by offering graduate and postgraduate degree programs with study center in a Nigerian University; in addition to several skills qualification and professional certificate courses for students, industry workers, public servants, legislators and entrepreneurs.

In line with the Bologna declaration on education which calls for adoption of a system of easily readable and comparable degrees in order to increase the international competitiveness of the European higher education system, Ogbede mentioned that the University is already cooperating with some notable Nigerian institutions in building strong international academic and research initiatives, including student and cultural exchange programs, seminars and workshops.

Ogbede whose agency-BAUMAT|FTAISA Skills Centre serves as the official representative of the Ukrainian University in Nigeria called for improved ties between the two countries and pleaded with the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to kindly give priority attention to education by encouraging closer inter-institutional cooperation between Kiyv and Abuja. He emphasized the importance of peace in Ukraine and prayed for a smooth transition of Power in Nigeria.