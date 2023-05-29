Ukiwe, Nwachukwu, Orji, Abaribe, Ohuabunwa arrive Otti’s inauguration venue

By Steve Oko

Prominent Abians including former Chief of Defense Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe; former Governor of old Imo State, Gen Ike Nwachukwu; and former Gov. Theodore Orji and his wife have arrived at the venue of inauguration of the Abia State’s Governor-elect Dr Alex Otti.

Others at the event include, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Senator Chris Adighighje.

Former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Chubuike Amaechi was spotted in the crowd.

Imo Labour Party governorship candidate, Senator Attan Achonu, among others.

The arrival of the Governor-elect Dr Alex Otti is still being awaited.

Meanwhile, the stadium is filled to its full capacity.