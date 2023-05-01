UK Varsity tasks Nigerian students seeking admission on genuine documents

By Olayinka Ajayi

Nigerian students seeking admission to United Kingdom universities have been advised to present authentic statements of results and other documents that would facilitate higher learning in the UK.

Speaking in a career talk organised by the University of Sunderland, the Director of International Students, Mr Ian Moody stressed that an authentic statement of results will go a long way to facilitate their admission in due course.

He said “Over 3,000 Nigerian students are currently studying various courses at the University. Our appeal was born out of the fact that Nigerian Students over the years had proved to be engaging, intellectually sound and dedicated to their area of study.

“Presently, we recorded over 13 000 student applicants from Nigeria during the 2022 session. We encourage Nigerian students to apply because they are highly intelligent and it goes a long way to encourage other international students around the globe to perform better.”