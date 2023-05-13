UK defence team visits Nigeria, pledges collaboration

A team from the Global Defence Network United Kingdom (UK) has pledged to collaborate with the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) to strengthen the capacity of the Nigerian military and promote regional security and stability.

The team led by the Director of the network, AVM Mick Smeath, said they would strengthen collaboration in the areas of training and other capacity-building initiatives.

The AWCN Public Relations Officer, Maj. Hashimu Abdullah, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said that Smeath and his team made the pledge on Wednesday.

In his speech, the Commandant AWCN, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Ababi, expressed appreciation to the team for the visit, saying that Nigeria and UK shared a long history of cooperation on security issues.

Alabi said the partnership would be crucial in enhancing the mandate of the college of producing well-trained, educated and inspired operational level leaders for the Nigerian Army.

He said the visit was a testament to the strong relationship between the two countries, while expressing appreciation for the support and partnership of the UK government in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

He said the AWCN is a premier institution for the training of senior military officers from Nigeria and other African countries.

“The UK has been a key partner in Nigeria’s fight against insurgency, providing intelligence support, training and equipment to the Nigerian military.

“The visit is expected to further strengthen the relationship, especially in the area of sharing expertise and knowledge between the college and the United Kingdom,” he said.

Responding, Smeath expressed appreciation for the opportunity to visit the college and learn more about the Nigerian military’s approach to professional military education.

He said that the UK remained committed to supporting Nigeria in its efforts to address the threats facing it.

“We believe that by working together, we can enhance the capacity of the Nigerian military and promote regional security and stability,” he said.