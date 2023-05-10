Ugwuoke: Exit of the people’s king

By Ike Ugwuegede

SOMETIME in 2006 or thereabout, during the lead up to the political elections that ushered in the regime of Alhaji Musa Yar’Adua as the President of Nigeria, the government of Enugu State placed a ban on all traditional rulers from receiving in audience any presidential candidate or delegation seeking prayers or endorsements of any kind. That ban was covert, as it was not backed by any formal document or pronouncement.

But in those days, the ‘thoughts’ of the government of the day were easily decoded and understood, and you went against them at your peril. Additionally, such dispositions by the government were usually targeted at specific individuals or dispositions. The sitting Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presumably the target of the gag order, was a presidential candidate and had scheduled, as part of his campaign visit to Enugu State, to pay a visit to a traditional ruler within the state, as was the norm then, if not even now.

That scheduled visit held, and the visitor was welcomed to the Igwe’s palace, received blessings from the royal father, and went on his way, much to the rage of the state government.

The traditional ruler was HRH Igwe Sir Spencer Ugwuoke, the Enyiduru 1 of Obimo, a sleepy and laid back community on the outskirts of Nsukka in Enugu State. The Secretary to the State Government of the day promptly issued a letter suspendingthe Igwe as the traditional ruler of Obimo, and also asking him to explain and justify his actions.

The government threatened further punishment if a satisfactory reply was not received. I became involved in the matter when Enyiduru responded to the state government. I remember very vividly his understanding regarding both his actions in receiving his guest and the reactions of the state government in suspending him. He reasoned that it was unlawful for the government to seek to prevent him from receiving anyone who wished to visit with him. A knowledgeable and well-literate traditional ruler, Enyiduru knew not only the customs and traditions of his people but also the laws of the land.

He was certain that he was within his constitutional rights to receive any visitor, notwithstanding the relationship of that person with the state government. Enyiduru was not at all perturbed by the so-called suspension from office as the traditional ruler of his community, as contained in the letter from the SSG. For one, he reminded the state government that they did not make him the traditional ruler and that the input of the government was limited to a formal recognition of the completed actions of his community.

At best, he reasoned, all the government could do was withdraw their certificate of recognition, a document that affected his relationship with the government but did not in any way impair his acceptance by the people of Obimo. He, therefore, made sure that even if the government was unhappy with his actions, his community was sure that he was always acting in their best interests. He was an Igwe one could be proud of any day: he did not “fall hand” no matter the occasion. He was also not scared of being on the road less travelled.

Not for him was the common comfort of being one of the crowd; he did strike out on different paths by himself once he was convinced of the validity of his thoughts and the correctness of his actions. To end the anecdotal case I cited above, Enyiduru dared the wrath of the state government, reminding them that in suspending him before inviting him to state his case before the government, they had already meted out the only punishment they could, before accusing him or hearing from him.

He wrote a copious and unambiguously defiant reply to the suspension letter, which he titled ‘My Eyes Have Seen the Glory of the Lord—Why then Should I Fear?’ This unapologetic reply from Enyiduru in defence of his actions and position was thunderous, and the state government backed down and withdrew the letter of suspension. The above introduction to Enyiduru is apt. Though he now lies in death and has gone the way of mortality, he had his days.

Enyiduru was an enigma, in one sense of that word. You could never really predict him. He was, like the sage, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, predictably unpredictable. When he left regular employment in a burgeoning industry in Jos to aspire to become a traditional ruler, in those climes, something usually associated with much older people, it was not without controversy. For one thing, his father–in–law was one of the several hopefuls for the throne. People wondered how he would explain the contest to his wife. How could he be so cheeky, if not disrespectful, to enter a race that his father-in-law showed interest in?

Great and difficult moments bring out the wisdom and intelligence of great men. Without batting an eye, Enyiduru posited that while his father-in-law undeniably loved the daughter, his (Enyiduru’s) wife, and wanted to make her a princess, he, Enyiduru, loved her even more and wanted her to be a queen. The rest is, as they say, history. He became the Igwe and traditional ruler of Obimo by popular acclaim, taking on the title of Enyiduru, the beneficial behemoth, a profitable titan, in contradistinction to those who would lead but signify nothing, those who would want to be at the head and helm of affairs but would offer no direction, benefit, or profit to the led.

Enyiduru very clearly saw himself as filling a special place in the life of his community, Obimo. His biography is written elsewhere, and I do not attempt one here. But certainly, he was undeniably conscious of the historically poignant position and influence of his immediate Ukwuinyi family on the larger Obimo community for posterity. I know that he was greatly influenced by the circumstances of the life and times of his father, Chief David Ezenwomada Ugwuoke, Ogbu Agu Nano,who was famed, like the David of antiquity, for protecting the community from the ravages and attacks of terrorizing wild animals.

His sobriquet, Ogbuagunano, is in recognition of his fame for getting the better of four leopards, no mean feat, with stories of his prowess and skill at the hunt still being told till today, the very stuff of folklore. A grateful community ensured that his photograph with the District Officer of the time hung at the colonial office in commemoration of that feat.

Ogbuagunano, in turn, was a great mind, an astute negotiator, and a man of prodigious wisdom, which he relied on greatly in the face of overwhelming odds regarding the relationships of his village, Umuayiko, with the greater community of Obimo. When Ogbu Agu Nano converted to Christianity, his commitment was total. It was at great personal cost. It was this sense of history, courage, resilience, and wisdom of his father that in turn prepared and propelled Enyiduru on the paths he was to tread and in the decisions he made in later life.

I daresay that a discussion of Enyiduru without mention of the background fashioned by his father would be incomplete, and I plead this as my justification for possibly being verbose. Enyiduru was many things to many people. But to all who met him, no one was indifferent. He had a sense of presence. He knew the qualities of poise, composure, and dignity. His gravitas was real. At home and beyond, he loomed large. He made friends with successive vice chancellors of the nearby University of Nigeria and with the pro and even chancellors.

Engr. Ugwuegede, Ezedinobu, wrote from Obimo in Anambra State