Ugbejie marks birthday with free medical service

As part of his commitment to giving back to society, the Chief Executive of Highway Lounge and Grill, Mr. Tony Ugbejie, provided free medical services to over five hundred residents of Ekuku-Agbor, in Agbor Kingdom to mark his birth anniversary.

The free medical care involved examination for malaria, ulcer, blood pressure, hypertension, sugar level, cervical cancer, and other basic health checks. Aside from the medical examinations, free drugs, and counselling were also provided.

While expressing gratitude to God for the gift of life, Ugbejie reiterated his commitment to rendering humanitarian services to the people.

“While growing up as a boy, I saw the way my father used his truck to distribute water to his neighbours for domestic use. My late father despite his low level of education, realised the need to provide basic services to the vulnerable members of society.

It became a burden for me to build on the charity my father started. My dream is to ensure people around me do not die from curable ailments. At this level of our growth, hunger should not be an issue for discussion. Sadly, it is a major setback. God willing, I will provide a shoulder for people to lean on. I trust in God”.

The free medical services involved over twenty physicians, surgeons, nurses, and pharmacists. Ugbejie’s friends, business associates, and schoolmates also gave food and drinks to the beneficiaries.