Ugandan policeman kills Indian businessman  

By Biodun Busari

A Ugandan police officer, Wabwire Ivan has been arrested after he invaded a financial office and shot dead the director of the organisation in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, on Friday.

Footage released by the Ugandan Police Force on Twitter showed that Ivan shot dead the Indian director of TFS Financial Services, Uttam Bhandari, after waiting for some moments in the hall.

Ivan, 30-year-old was traced by the Flying Squad Unit in Busia District, following the incident that happened at 12:30 pm at Raja Chambers along Parliamentary Avenue.

A statement by SSP Patrick of the Ugandan police tweeted, “The Police Officer who shot and killed an Indian at Rajja Chambers has been arrested.

“On 12 May 23 at around 1230 hours at Raja Chambers along Parliamentary Avenue, one Uttam Bhandari, an Indian by Nationality and the director of TFS financial services was shot dead by allegedly a police officer only identified as No.67029 PC Wabwire Ivan.

“A joint team of security traced the suspect to Busia district. On 13 May 23, Flying Squad Unit joined the territorial police of Busia.

“On 14 May 23 at around 0700 hours, Wabwire Ivan was arrested in Busia Municipality at Customs by a joint team commanded by the DPC Busia SP Didas Byaruhanga.

“Wabwire Ivan, aged 30 a police officer attached to CPS Kampala is currently detained at CPS Busia pending transfer to CPS Kampala.

“We want to thank the officers who worked for the last 42 hours to ensure that Wabwire is arrested.”

